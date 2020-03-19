Previous
Next
Plums on a plate by brigette
Photo 1463

Plums on a plate

Inspiration Tessa's birds eye view still life's with contrasting colour and tight framing
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise