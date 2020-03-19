Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1463
Plums on a plate
Inspiration Tessa's birds eye view still life's with contrasting colour and tight framing
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
0
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1645
photos
123
followers
86
following
400% complete
View this month »
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Latest from all albums
1458
150
1459
151
1460
1461
1462
1463
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2020 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
vintage
,
fruit
,
plate
,
still life
,
plum
,
rainbow2020
,
ac-traeger
