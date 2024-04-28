Sign up
Photo 2224
Art student
The Art Gallery gave kids seeing the Guo Pei exhibition a little treasure hunt booklet featuring key exhibits to help them enjoy and get immersed in the exhibition.. i spotted this child very engaged!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2430
photos
119
followers
73
following
609% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
26th April 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
What a great idea and she's so sweet!
April 27th, 2024
