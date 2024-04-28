Art student

Previous
The Art Gallery gave kids seeing the Guo Pei exhibition a little treasure hunt booklet featuring key exhibits to help them enjoy and get immersed in the exhibition.. i spotted this child very engaged!
Brigette

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great idea and she's so sweet!
April 27th, 2024  
