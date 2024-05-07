Previous
Church of San luis de los Franceses in Seville. by brigette
Photo 2233

Church of San luis de los Franceses in Seville.

For this month of May i'm showing photos from the archives in a sometimes non-traditional half and half style.
This from the Church of San luis de los Franceses in Seville. you can read more about it here. it was quite incredible to visit.

https://www.en.visitarsevilla.com/church-saint-louis-french/
Brigette

ace
@brigette
