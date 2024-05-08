Previous
For Sale by brigette
Photo 2234

For Sale

Somewhere in Seville ...
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
612% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes please!
May 8th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@jamibann you and me!!
May 8th, 2024  
Christina ace
So cute and pretty
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
I would love it, beautifully captured with wonderful details. Great symmetry too.
May 8th, 2024  
