Photo 2244
Osadia
is a Street Theatre Company from Barcelona. A few years back they were part of our festival of arts with an exuberant display where they adorned members of the public! it was wonderful to watch.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2451
photos
121
followers
75
following
Tags
diptych
,
arts
,
mayhalf-2024
