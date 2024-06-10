Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Spice
For the BLD challenge = ingredients. Featuring poppy seeds, chilli flakes, sumac, nutmeg, star anise, cinnamon sticks
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
3
3
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2476
photos
120
followers
74
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
B-side
Camera
X-T3
Taken
10th June 2024 4:10pm
Tags
spice
,
food photography
,
foodphotography
,
flat lay
,
bld-30
eDorre
ace
Cool presentation
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture.
June 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
I love this. Fav
June 10th, 2024
