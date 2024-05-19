Previous
Mum's High Tea 80th Birthday Party

Mum's 80th Birthday - Such a special day in so many ways - we didn't think she would even see 80 due to her deteriorating health (we were blessed to have her for another 5 years). All her children and grandchildren were present as well as many friends from over her lifetime.

One thing that I loved so much about her High Tea' party was several of her Octogenarian friends stood and spoke of their many years of friendship.
Top row left - our last family photo - just before David was diagnosed with cancer.
Top row Right - the 'girls' that mum went to teachers college with in her late teens.
Middle row: mum's bridesmaid Pat O'Malley; Thelma who she met in her 20s, and Mary another teachers college friend
Bottom - all the birthday cake!!!
19th May 2024

