175 / 365
ice cream
Nothing says 'fun food' more than ice cream in the morning when it's only 7 degrees! Slightly too cold for me - but not for these kids at a local farmers market yesterday.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
black and white
,
children
,
street
,
ice cream
,
street photography
,
streetphotography
,
bld-29
Diana
ace
Great candid, I think kids can always eat ice cream :-)
May 13th, 2024
