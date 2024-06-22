Previous
Waiting for him to come back by brigette
Photo 2279

Waiting for him to come back

Same dog from yesterday. Owner - stallholder stepped out to his car and this one waited patiently for him to return.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Obviously a routine so not feeling anxious
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise