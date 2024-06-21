Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
mans best friend
I liked the gentle exchange between this stallholder and his sidekick helper with the young curious customer looking on...
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
dogs
,
fujifilm
,
x100v
,
dogs at the market
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very sweet moment.
June 22nd, 2024
