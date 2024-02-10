Still life

For the artist challenge - which i never enter - but hey there's a first time for everything!

This is my interpretation of a Neil Driver still life - so not a copy per se..



The jug and cloth belonged to my grandmother so they're somewhat antique, the vintage glass milk bottle which i found when my parents were packing up their house a few years ago.

The white bowl from a homeware store closing down sale.

The dried hydrangeas are curtesy of a cheeky visit to the local early childhood centre with my clients a couple of weeks ago to get some flowers from their gardens! It was one of those challenging days when my planned group went out the window and we opted for flowers by stealth instead.