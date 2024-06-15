Sign up
Photo 2272
Waiting for home time
For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
0
0
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2266
2267
177
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Views
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
12th May 2024 10:58am
Tags
black and white
,
fujifilm
,
black and white photography
,
x100v
,
dogs at the market
