Photo 2245
Honey and Co
Is where I ate this sensational falafel and fig salad. If you live or are visiting London, i highly reoommend Honey and Co. Not to be missed!!!
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
🐝 365
iPhone 8
8th October 2018 12:30pm
Tags
food
,
food photography
,
foodie
,
mayhalf-2024
,
foodphotograhy
julia
Love the look of that fig salad..
May 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
enjoy
May 18th, 2024
