Previous
Italy Lace Window by brigette
Photo 2238

Italy Lace Window

The full photo from half of yesterday's half and half. i have this on my wall in black and white
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
This is so sweet.
May 12th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@dide i love that the far right curtain appears to have shrunk in the wash!!
May 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is so lovely!
May 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Another wonderful find and capture, I love your calendar view.
May 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Terrific. I love it!
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise