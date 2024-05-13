Previous
La Alicantina by brigette
La Alicantina

La Alicantina is a tapas restaurant in Seville. I didnt there , but was more interested in the gorgeous windows above (of course I was!!)
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
@brigette
613% complete

Diana ace
Ooh how stunning this is, wonderful find and capture. I love what you are presenting in your gorgeous calendar Brigette.
May 13th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana x i was thinking about changing tack .. but your lovely comments and enjoyment has kept me going. Thank you x
May 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
I'm liking it too - especially as I'm going to these place later this year and it's giving me a taste of what it might be like!
May 13th, 2024  
