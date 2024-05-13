Sign up
Previous
Photo 2239
La Alicantina
La Alicantina is a tapas restaurant in Seville. I didnt there , but was more interested in the gorgeous windows above (of course I was!!)
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2446
photos
120
followers
74
following
613% complete
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th September 2018 9:18am
Tags
windows
,
flamenco
,
seville
,
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
Ooh how stunning this is, wonderful find and capture. I love what you are presenting in your gorgeous calendar Brigette.
May 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana x i was thinking about changing tack .. but your lovely comments and enjoyment has kept me going. Thank you x
May 13th, 2024
Christina
ace
I'm liking it too - especially as I'm going to these place later this year and it's giving me a taste of what it might be like!
May 13th, 2024
