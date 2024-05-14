Sign up
Previous
Photo 2240
round window
Spotted at a house just down the road from where I work
14th May 2024
14th May 24
2
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2447
photos
120
followers
74
following
613% complete
View this month »
3
2
1
🐝 365
X-T3
5th August 2023 10:40am
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the shapes and textures. I would like to see that window with lights on, the patterns look so beautiful.
May 14th, 2024
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
true! it would be lovely. thanks for your as always lovely comment and fav x
May 14th, 2024
