Previous
Photo 2241
Cordoba Windows
it was such an extroidinary hot day when I visited Cordoba - instead of balmy autumn temperatures - they soared up to 40 degrees. But still the architecture was lovely as everyone sheltered inside from the heat
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
26th September 2018 12:50am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
