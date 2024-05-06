Previous
Granada street view by brigette
Photo 2232

Granada street view

Every year i make calendars often from my travel photographs. This year's offering is themed Windows and Washing... So this is a snap from this month on my calendar.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Love this - I am busy planning a trip to Spain later this year, and hoping to stay 4 nights in Granada. Your shots are making me excited!
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise