Couture Cherubs by brigette
Couture Cherubs

Another close up from the Guo Pei exhibition. I was drawn to the cherubs featured on the fabric. yesterday's photograph has a link to her work
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful this is.
April 30th, 2024  
