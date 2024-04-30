Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2226
Couture Cherubs
Another close up from the Guo Pei exhibition. I was drawn to the cherubs featured on the fabric. yesterday's photograph has a link to her work
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2432
photos
119
followers
73
following
609% complete
View this month »
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
26th April 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful this is.
April 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close