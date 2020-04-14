Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1489
Housebound
I took this photo in Vernazza, Italy in 2011. I've posted because it seems to capture that sense of being housebound with Covid-19.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1676
photos
126
followers
85
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
CORPORATIO
Taken
7th June 2011 11:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
view
,
windows
,
italy
,
housebound
,
cinque terre
,
vernazza
,
covid
,
covid-19
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close