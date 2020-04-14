Previous
Housebound by brigette
Photo 1489

Housebound

I took this photo in Vernazza, Italy in 2011. I've posted because it seems to capture that sense of being housebound with Covid-19.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
