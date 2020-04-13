Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1488
Lockdown family portrait from our bubbles
The siblings minus 1 Catch up during lockdown. I think it might just be a Kiwi thing.. but each household is referred to as a 'bubble'. I added a caption for John as for some reason he didn't partake in the embellishments - go figure!
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
portrait
family
kids
bubble
siblings
family portrait
lockdown
covid
sixws-104
