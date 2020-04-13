Previous
Next
Lockdown family portrait from our bubbles by brigette
Photo 1488

Lockdown family portrait from our bubbles

The siblings minus 1 Catch up during lockdown. I think it might just be a Kiwi thing.. but each household is referred to as a 'bubble'. I added a caption for John as for some reason he didn't partake in the embellishments - go figure!
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise