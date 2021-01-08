Previous
Nothing says summer like... by brigette
Photo 1590

Nothing says summer like...

Sand and Havaianas
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
kali ace
fancy jandals
January 10th, 2021  
Brigette ace
@kali66 I decided a splash of colour would be good!
January 10th, 2021  
