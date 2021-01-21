Sign up
Photo 1600
When you can't figure out what the subject is
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1788
photos
121
followers
82
following
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th November 2020 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
bokeh
,
shrub
,
feijoa
Diana
ace
such wonderful bokeh and tones!
January 22nd, 2021
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana
January 22nd, 2021
