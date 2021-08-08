Previous
August magnolia with bokeh by brigette
Photo 1748

August magnolia with bokeh

August is magnolia month. Let’s see how I go!
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
478% complete

Wylie ace
lovely. mine are just starting.
August 7th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Fragile, almost translucent and the best bokeh! fav
August 7th, 2021  
