Photo 1865
Bourgainvilla
High key bourgainvilla
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
4
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2063
photos
129
followers
84
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th February 2022 4:39pm
Tags
nature
black and white
flower
leaf
high key
for2022
Leli
ace
Great capture. Love the fine detail.
February 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
They look amazing, beautifully captured.
February 7th, 2022
Paul Ivaska
Looks like an xray. What a great image
February 7th, 2022
Margo Sayer
ace
These gorgeous leaves remind me of Honesty.
February 7th, 2022
