Photo 1866
Archway Albaicín neighbourhood
FOR - Shape.
Architecture in the Andalucia region is very much Moorish in design.
This arched walkway I discovered on a walking tour of the Albaicín area in Granada - so much history.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2064
photos
129
followers
84
following
511% complete
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
166
1865
1866
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd September 2018 4:40am
black and white
,
street
,
man
,
street photography
,
spain
,
andalucia
,
granada
,
for2022
,
albaicín
kali
ace
sure beats a boring old rectangle!
February 8th, 2022
Brigette
ace
@kali66
haha - so true! but then again the windows are all rectangles - but ornate and interesting on the external with shutters, plants and the likes -
February 8th, 2022
