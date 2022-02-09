Previous
Next
Archway Albaicín neighbourhood by brigette
Photo 1866

Archway Albaicín neighbourhood

FOR - Shape.
Architecture in the Andalucia region is very much Moorish in design.
This arched walkway I discovered on a walking tour of the Albaicín area in Granada - so much history.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
sure beats a boring old rectangle!
February 8th, 2022  
Brigette ace
@kali66 haha - so true! but then again the windows are all rectangles - but ornate and interesting on the external with shutters, plants and the likes -
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise