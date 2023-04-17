Previous
Lunchtime stroll by brigette
Photo 2044

Lunchtime stroll

Today I went for a lunchtime stroll to this sweet little spot. Very old church and cemetery. I liked the view over to the city, which isn't really visible in this photo.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Brigette

