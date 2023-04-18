Previous
Next
more wildflowers by brigette
Photo 2045

more wildflowers

from a recent outing
For the Song title challenge
Tom Petty "Wild Flowers'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2OFxeg4spU
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful colours and dof.! Great song choice too :-)
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise