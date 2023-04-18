Sign up
Photo 2045
more wildflowers
from a recent outing
For the Song title challenge
Tom Petty "Wild Flowers'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2OFxeg4spU
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
2nd April 2023 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-95
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful colours and dof.! Great song choice too :-)
April 18th, 2023
