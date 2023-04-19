Sign up
Photo 2046
Chair or abstract object
I can't recall the name of this piece - but from a distance further down the track it looked like a sun chair..
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2247
photos
116
followers
79
following
560% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
2nd April 2023 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bee23
julia
ace
This is my Fav at Gibbs farm.. love how it looks like it's a hand holding the cloud..
April 19th, 2023
Brigette
ace
@julzmaioro
one of my favs too! quite delicate
April 19th, 2023
Dianne
Excellent timing to get that cloud sitting there.
April 19th, 2023
