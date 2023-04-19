Previous
Chair or abstract object by brigette
Chair or abstract object

I can't recall the name of this piece - but from a distance further down the track it looked like a sun chair..
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Brigette

julia ace
This is my Fav at Gibbs farm.. love how it looks like it's a hand holding the cloud..
April 19th, 2023  
Brigette ace
@julzmaioro one of my favs too! quite delicate
April 19th, 2023  
Dianne
Excellent timing to get that cloud sitting there.
April 19th, 2023  
