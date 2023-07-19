Previous
Portrait of a lady by brigette
Photo 2071

Portrait of a lady

Out and about I found a cute series of ‘portraits’ down a alley by a pub.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
