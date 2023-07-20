Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2072
Frond unfolding
These fronds are edible - so technically that makes them a vegetable!!! For the minimal challenge this month.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2273
photos
119
followers
80
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th July 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
frond
,
native plant
,
minimal-40
Graeme Stevens
I’m very frond of this shot…
July 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
@graemestevens
I see what you did there! and thanks Mister. I'm trying to get a backlog of photo's this week to see me through next week or so. Hope all is well in your world... I'm on leave this week and thankfully not downtown - that the @#$^$^&#* is going on - armed gunman opened fire on a building site this morning killing 2 people. Just awful.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close