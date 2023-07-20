Previous
Frond unfolding by brigette
Frond unfolding

These fronds are edible - so technically that makes them a vegetable!!! For the minimal challenge this month.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Graeme Stevens
I’m very frond of this shot…
July 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens I see what you did there! and thanks Mister. I'm trying to get a backlog of photo's this week to see me through next week or so. Hope all is well in your world... I'm on leave this week and thankfully not downtown - that the @#$^$^&#* is going on - armed gunman opened fire on a building site this morning killing 2 people. Just awful.
July 20th, 2023  
