Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2073
Rain forest abstract
Kind of an ETSOOI - in camera. For this a used manual focus to create some bokeh for this abstract along a local bush walk. I was first attracted to the lovely dappled afternoon light.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2274
photos
119
followers
80
following
567% complete
View this month »
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th July 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
abstract-74
,
etsooi-153
Diana
ace
A great effect and colourful bokeh.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close