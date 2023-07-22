Sign up
Photo 2074
Rain forest kawakawa
Kawakawa thrives in the undergrowth of our forests. It has many therapeutic and healing properties including insect bites, eczema and can relieve toothache to name a few.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2275
photos
119
followers
80
following
🐝 365
X-T3
19th July 2023 2:11pm
nature
,
green
,
healing
,
rain forest
