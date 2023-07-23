The Butcher Baker

I've had a staycation this last week and did some lovely things like splashing out on nice lunches out! This cafe (in Helensville for any 'locals') is a new cafe - just 6 months old. It was worth the 45 minute drive to get there - beautiful food in a gorgeous setting. I had a smoked aubergine dish which was sooo good. The open fire is used for many of the dishes.

Helensville pretty much as one main street and it's a little in need of some council TLC (ie money)

The café fit out was so lovely and the staff super welcoming. Definitely recommend coming here for coffee... lunch or dinner.