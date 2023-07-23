Previous
The Butcher Baker by brigette
The Butcher Baker

I've had a staycation this last week and did some lovely things like splashing out on nice lunches out! This cafe (in Helensville for any 'locals') is a new cafe - just 6 months old. It was worth the 45 minute drive to get there - beautiful food in a gorgeous setting. I had a smoked aubergine dish which was sooo good. The open fire is used for many of the dishes.
Helensville pretty much as one main street and it's a little in need of some council TLC (ie money)
The café fit out was so lovely and the staff super welcoming. Definitely recommend coming here for coffee... lunch or dinner.
Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Dianne
Sounds just what Helensville needs to get folk to visit. Great cafe food!
July 22nd, 2023  
