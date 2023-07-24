Previous
Ruby by brigette
Ruby

Today I said a sad but fond farewell to my cat of 20 years - Ruby. A gorgeous sweet thing - playful and smoochy. I'll miss her.
I'll post a few other pics this week to remember her by
ace
Wylie ace
So sad. She looks beautiful.
July 24th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
So sorry - it’s never easy, they really do take a piece of you with them. Beautiful eyes
July 24th, 2023  
Christina ace
So sorry to hear - this is a beautiful shot
July 24th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So hard to lose pets! A lovely portrait. Those eyes are amazing.
July 24th, 2023  
