Previous
Photo 2076
Ruby
Today I said a sad but fond farewell to my cat of 20 years - Ruby. A gorgeous sweet thing - playful and smoochy. I'll miss her.
I'll post a few other pics this week to remember her by
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
8
4
4
🐝 365
NIKON D90
17th October 2014 5:32pm
cat
pet
ruby
fur baby
Wylie
ace
So sad. She looks beautiful.
July 24th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
So sorry - it’s never easy, they really do take a piece of you with them. Beautiful eyes
July 24th, 2023
Christina
ace
So sorry to hear - this is a beautiful shot
July 24th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So hard to lose pets! A lovely portrait. Those eyes are amazing.
July 24th, 2023
