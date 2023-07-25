Previous
Ruby by brigette
Photo 2077

Ruby

In honour of my sweet Ruby who I had put to sleep yesterday - I'm posting in memory of this week.
She used to love 'hanging out' if I was in the garden etc... nonchalantly just 'being'. Miss her
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Brigette

@brigette
May the mice be fat and slow where you are now Ruby.
July 25th, 2023  
@nannasgotitgoingon skinks were her favourites 🤣
July 25th, 2023  
