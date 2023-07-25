Sign up
Previous
Photo 2077
Ruby
In honour of my sweet Ruby who I had put to sleep yesterday - I'm posting in memory of this week.
She used to love 'hanging out' if I was in the garden etc... nonchalantly just 'being'. Miss her
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2278
photos
120
followers
80
following
569% complete
View this month »
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th September 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
ruby
Elisa Smith
ace
May the mice be fat and slow where you are now Ruby.
July 25th, 2023
Brigette
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
skinks were her favourites 🤣
July 25th, 2023
