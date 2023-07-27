Previous
Ruby by brigette
Photo 2079

Ruby

In honour of sweet Ruby aged 20 who sadly died this week. I'm posting a photo a day for this week to remember her by.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh poor Ruby and you. They really get into our hearts don't they.
What a great age though..
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise