Previous
Photo 2079
Ruby
In honour of sweet Ruby aged 20 who sadly died this week. I'm posting a photo a day for this week to remember her by.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2280
photos
119
followers
80
following
569% complete
View this month »
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
ruby
julia
Oh poor Ruby and you. They really get into our hearts don't they.
What a great age though..
July 27th, 2023
What a great age though..