Previous
Photo 2080
Ruby
Sweet Ruby aged 20 died this week - so I'm dedicating this week to her. She was a lovely cat - sometimes thought she was a dog!
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2281
photos
119
followers
80
following
569% complete
View this month »
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th June 2015 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
ruby
