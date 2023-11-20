Tearoom

Saturday morning I was supposed to be on a course - which was cancelled, but rather than going to my usual gym class I opted for a coffee and pastry out! It nearly didn't happen - drove across town and when I arrive realised that my wallet was in my other bag that I used for client outing the day before. Thankfully I had just the right amount in coins in my parking money collection. Note to self get Apply Pay sorted on my iPhone pronto.

I liked this simple set up in the cafe like an old school tearoom.