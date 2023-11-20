Previous
Tearoom by brigette
Photo 2114

Tearoom

Saturday morning I was supposed to be on a course - which was cancelled, but rather than going to my usual gym class I opted for a coffee and pastry out! It nearly didn't happen - drove across town and when I arrive realised that my wallet was in my other bag that I used for client outing the day before. Thankfully I had just the right amount in coins in my parking money collection. Note to self get Apply Pay sorted on my iPhone pronto.
I liked this simple set up in the cafe like an old school tearoom.
Brigette

John Falconer ace
Great monochrome
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great story and capture of this unusual cafe, it reminds me of an old cafe at one of our stations.
November 20th, 2023  
Christina ace
Fabulous tones and play with light and shadow in this shot. Lucky you had some change.
November 20th, 2023  
