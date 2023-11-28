Sign up
Photo 2118
Street
I've taken the train to work twice this week. So took advantage of a little street photography opportunities along the way
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2319
photos
117
followers
76
following
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
Views
0
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
27th November 2023 3:35pm
black and white
,
street
,
people
,
street photography
,
lady
,
elderly
