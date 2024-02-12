Previous
cacti by brigette
Photo 2157

cacti

my sister in law is a wonderful gardener. She can make anything grow. i think they have some 400+ houseplants and then there are all the vegetable gardens etc....
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Brigette

Brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Wylie ace
Well there you are, I've just come in from repotting my succulents! I'm not so competent as your sister with cacti though. Looks like she's a whizz and provided a great subject for this.
February 16th, 2024  
