Photo 2157
cacti
my sister in law is a wonderful gardener. She can make anything grow. i think they have some 400+ houseplants and then there are all the vegetable gardens etc....
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2363
photos
120
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Tags
for2024
Wylie
ace
Well there you are, I've just come in from repotting my succulents! I'm not so competent as your sister with cacti though. Looks like she's a whizz and provided a great subject for this.
February 16th, 2024
