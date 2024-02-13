Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2157
Grasses
Gave myself a quick tutorial on split toning. Usually i'd use a preset! I'm running quite behind this week
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2359
photos
119
followers
75
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Latest from all albums
2151
2152
2153
2154
170
2155
2156
2157
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
2nd February 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Well done, the colour is fabulous!
February 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana - i also shot the original in black and white so it was interesting to see how it turned out
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close