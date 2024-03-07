Sign up
Previous
Photo 2181
Green velvet
not really but they are rather lush leaves all the same
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
3
3
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2385
photos
121
followers
74
following
597% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th April 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and patterns, a great shot and frame filler.
March 7th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful dark green and frame filling
March 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A really neat image.
March 7th, 2024
