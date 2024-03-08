Rainbow blue

Blue for rainbow month. Its been a week. Dad (92) had a fall at home and was not wearing his alarm so was on the floor for 8 hours before a passer by at the retirement village heard him calling out at 11pm. There was a lot of blood but thankfully superficial wounds. Its a blessing in disguise because he has been self managing a leg ulcer that none of us even knew was there... needless to say its all being treated now. He is remarkably resilient and in good spirits despite the trauma and stress of the last few days. I think he will be ok.. but will need to follow a better plan if he wants to continue to live independently - which is his biggest fear...

Work has been crazy with short staff meaning i've been doing all sorts of things out of my role to help out....

But for today here is a blue hydrangea