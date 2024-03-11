Sign up
Previous
Photo 2185
Soumak
I bought this Soumak in the 90's from Goreme, Turkey. I stuffed it in my rucksack along with all manner of tea glasses, teaspoons, platters....
I still love this piece and it lives on the bedroom native tawa floorboards.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
red
rainbow2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love buying a special piece when we travel. It is so good for bringing back memories.
March 10th, 2024
