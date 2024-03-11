Previous
Soumak by brigette
Soumak

I bought this Soumak in the 90's from Goreme, Turkey. I stuffed it in my rucksack along with all manner of tea glasses, teaspoons, platters....
I still love this piece and it lives on the bedroom native tawa floorboards.
Brigette

Delwyn Barnett ace
I love buying a special piece when we travel. It is so good for bringing back memories.
March 10th, 2024  
