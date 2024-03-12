Previous
Evening bag detail by brigette
Evening bag detail

A friend who i have since lost contact with gave me this rather lovely silk drawstring bag many years ago. i really love the sweet embroidered dragonfly detail.
i did tweak the colour a little to suit Rainbow month
Brigette

