Previous
Photo 2186
Evening bag detail
A friend who i have since lost contact with gave me this rather lovely silk drawstring bag many years ago. i really love the sweet embroidered dragonfly detail.
i did tweak the colour a little to suit Rainbow month
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
orange
,
embroidery
,
rainbow2024
