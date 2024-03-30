Previous
Next
Feria de Abril by brigette
Photo 2204

Feria de Abril

The Seville Fair traditionally starts two weeks after Semana Santa (Easter celebrations) Although its history which started in 1846 as a livestock fair - now involves flamenco, eating, music with most in traditional dress.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise