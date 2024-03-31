Sign up
Previous
Photo 2205
La Virgen de los Remedios
Each city in Spain has it's patron saint - celebrated with street processions at key times of the year. All these types of posters caught my eye though when travelling around Spain a few years ago.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2411
photos
121
followers
74
following
604% complete
View this month »
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
Latest from all albums
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
174
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th September 2018 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
spain
,
malaga
,
rainbow2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
really beautiful photo
March 31st, 2024
