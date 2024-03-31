Previous
La Virgen de los Remedios by brigette
La Virgen de los Remedios

Each city in Spain has it's patron saint - celebrated with street processions at key times of the year. All these types of posters caught my eye though when travelling around Spain a few years ago.
Brigette

Phil Howcroft ace
really beautiful photo
March 31st, 2024  
