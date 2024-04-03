over Easter weekend I stayed on Rotoroa Island which is about 75 min Ferry ride from Auckland city. From 1911-2005 it served as treatment and rehab facility run by the Salvation Army for those with alcohol addiction. This image is of the 'jail house' where in the early days men spent time to either dry out or calm down if their behaviour was unmanageable. Its a tiny building with just a slither of light you can just see here and a small square window. Thankfully the thinking behind recovery has changed a bit these days.For the Architecture challenge about light (or in this case lack there of) and the song title challenge.For this I've chosen Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues. You're welcome.