Wandering Weka

Weka are native to New Zealand and are sometimes confused by tourists as Kiwi. Unlike Kiwi they are out and about during the day, not at all shy and will freely walk into your house.

The only bird though i really was inspired to photograph was the Takahe. i saw a couple of Saddlebacks - but they tended to hide and of course despite there being many many gorgeous fantails i gave up on them .. so fast and flighty.....